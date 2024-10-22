My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 2,497 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.83. 2,402,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,926,305. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

