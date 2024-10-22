Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $4.11 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,478 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,775,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,173,000 after buying an additional 296,017 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,425,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after buying an additional 906,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,503,000 after buying an additional 397,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,347 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,112. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

