My Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after buying an additional 6,457,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,846,000 after buying an additional 814,240 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after buying an additional 1,511,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359,489 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.36. 19,057,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,425,059. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

