Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 311 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $2,842,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 598,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 53,694 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Barclays lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,102. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

