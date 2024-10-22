Sierra Capital LLC Has $686,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,772. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

