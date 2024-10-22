Rodgers & Associates LTD Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 88,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 119,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 19,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,277,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

