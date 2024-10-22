Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $15.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.25. 10,532,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,345,605. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.58 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

