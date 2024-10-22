Surience Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000. Philip Morris International makes up 3.5% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $8.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.71. 3,259,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,409. The firm has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 105.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.95.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

