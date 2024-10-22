Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 105000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sarama Resources Stock Up 16.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

About Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

