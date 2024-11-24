Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2276 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

