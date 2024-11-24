SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $610.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $463.89 and a 1-year high of $611.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $577.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.29.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.