VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. VanEck CLO ETF comprises about 2.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLOI. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88. VanEck CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

