Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Position Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,212 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $38,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 33.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,993,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,024.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 265,053 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 223,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% in the second quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS:PNOV opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $769.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

