Sierra Capital LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $512.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,104. The firm has a market cap of $476.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $488.09 and a 200-day moving average of $464.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $518.82.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

