Leo Wealth LLC Purchases 985 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $253.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,353,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $253.87.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

