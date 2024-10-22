Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.48 billion. Starbucks also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80 EPS.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $96.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,486,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334,562. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.73. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.