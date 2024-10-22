Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.48 billion. Starbucks also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80 EPS.
Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $96.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,486,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334,562. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.73. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.