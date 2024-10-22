Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.91 and last traded at C$5.92, with a volume of 9423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.64.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

