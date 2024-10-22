ASD One Day Volume Hits $1.15 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. ASD has a market capitalization of $21.87 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007734 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,510.84 or 0.99983284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007724 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006397 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00067893 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03445015 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,227,144.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

