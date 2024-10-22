Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.070-1.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.07-1.29 EPS.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

TXN stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,027,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,227. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.65.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

