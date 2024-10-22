Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,445,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,915,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.41. 782,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.63. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.81 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.