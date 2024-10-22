Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000.

BILS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.40. 254,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,285. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.25.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

