Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,915 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,915 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.43. 1,012,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,061. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

