Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $98.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Get Pentair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PNR

Pentair Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PNR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.29. 1,251,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. Pentair has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Pentair by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pentair by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,959 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in Pentair by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,146,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,885,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.