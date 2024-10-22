iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Boosted by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 610,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,353,000 after purchasing an additional 517,532 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705,216. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

