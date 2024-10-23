Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.53, but opened at $27.21. Artivion shares last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 34,778 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on AORT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Artivion in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Artivion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Artivion Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.54 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.70 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $325,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,912.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 9,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $242,627.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,159 shares in the company, valued at $853,633.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $325,417.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,912.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,109 shares of company stock worth $951,935. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Artivion in the third quarter worth $450,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Artivion by 4.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,793,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,658,000 after purchasing an additional 124,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Artivion by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter worth $366,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

