Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLBR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 441,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 139,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 791,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLBR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 58,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $145.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

About Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

