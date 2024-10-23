JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,533,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,381,000 after purchasing an additional 437,404 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,825,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,638,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after buying an additional 67,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,902,000 after buying an additional 173,848 shares during the period.

Shares of JQUA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.73. 72,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,532. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

