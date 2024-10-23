Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Grows Stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVRE. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 98,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. BWM Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $599,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 731,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVRE traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.86. 16,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

