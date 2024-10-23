U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2,477.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 272,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.26. 162,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $174.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

