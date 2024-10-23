U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 3,856.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

