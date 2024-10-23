The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 65.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 264.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,681,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TRV traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.