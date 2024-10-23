Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259,441. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

