Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 3.3% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 653.9% during the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $909.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $864.06 billion, a PE ratio of 133.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $921.67 and a 200 day moving average of $860.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.