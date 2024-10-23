Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 432 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after acquiring an additional 453,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,581,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,296,000 after purchasing an additional 171,595 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $909.15 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $921.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $860.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $864.06 billion, a PE ratio of 133.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

