Financial Insights Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 79,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

