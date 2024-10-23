Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

SF opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.09. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $103.32.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.