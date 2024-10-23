Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of ZION opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

