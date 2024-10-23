Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of ZION opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $53.32.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.
