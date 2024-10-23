Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citic Securities began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $231.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

