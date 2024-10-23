Private Advisor Group LLC Has $25.93 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $25,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

