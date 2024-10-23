Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $419.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.98 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $522.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.