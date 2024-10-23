dForce USD (USX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,958.02

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and $7,958.02 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001497 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00105154 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011747 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 69.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99529998 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $12,500.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.