Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 233.35 ($3.03), with a volume of 129667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.76 ($2.98).
Hansa Investment Stock Up 6.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £99.20 million, a PE ratio of 310.67 and a beta of 0.68.
Hansa Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 394.74%.
About Hansa Investment
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hansa Investment
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.