Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 233.35 ($3.03), with a volume of 129667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.76 ($2.98).

Hansa Investment Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £99.20 million, a PE ratio of 310.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Hansa Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 394.74%.

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

