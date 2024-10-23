Qubic (QUBIC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.80 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Qubic has a market capitalization of $178.28 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qubic has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.00244244 BTC.

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 118,633,335,608,057 coins and its circulating supply is 116,880,668,061,687 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 117,782,322,339,233 with 116,014,857,412,491 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000157 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,117,819.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

