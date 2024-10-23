Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 25000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Trading Up 100.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.66 million during the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

