Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 3507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,674.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,683 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3,771.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,850,000 after buying an additional 317,543 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 691,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after buying an additional 260,970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 436,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after buying an additional 225,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 268,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,101 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

