Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.23 and last traded at C$9.12, with a volume of 33964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.68.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of C$840.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.734413 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

