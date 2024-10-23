Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Trading 14.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.45. 11,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 3,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Konica Minolta Stock Up 14.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Konica Minolta had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.