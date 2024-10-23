Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.30 and last traded at $48.56. 2,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.
Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $108.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57.
Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.