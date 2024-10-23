Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Time to Buy?

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 328,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 393,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $244.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

