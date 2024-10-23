Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.54 and last traded at $53.54. 70,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 12,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.
Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares Trading Down 1.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54.
